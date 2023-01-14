High pressure will build in from the south over the weekend, resulting in decreasing clouds and light wind. Skies will become mostly sunny, but expect another cold day, with afternoon temperatures near freezing, Tonight will be clear and seasonably cold, in the mid-20s.

A light southerly flow will develop as high pressure shifts east on Sunday, allowing readings to approach 40 degrees after a chilly start. Clouds will increase later in the day.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will turn cloudy, and showers will arrive in the afternoon and continue overnight. Temperatures will rebound into the 40s. The rain will taper off Tuesday afternoon.

We’ll briefly dry out midweek, before the next storm coming out of the west brings a rain late Wednesday night and Thursday. Seasonably cold weather will return by next weekend.

FORECAST

Saturday: Clouds, gradually clearing later, cold. High 33

Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 24

Sunday: Partly cloudy, seasonal. High 39

M.L.K. Day: Clouds return, showers p.m. High 44 (30)

Tuesday: Rain tapers off p.m., mild. High 51 (42)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High 48 (41)

Thursday: Rain. High 52 (40)

Friday: Cloudy, colder, flurry. High 36 (33)