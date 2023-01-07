High pressure will bring a fair amount of sunshine, along with seasonably chilly temperatures. Clouds will return late tonight.

A weak area of low pressure in the southern Plains will pass south of Ohio Sunday, causing clouds to increase. The bulk of the moisture will stay south of central Ohio, with a rain/snow mix developing over the southern areas later in the day.

Cloud cover will decrease on Monday, with some afternoon sunshine and temperatures near 40 degrees. The relatively mild January weather will continue early next week, as high pressure builds northward into the Ohio Valley.

A cold front will move through the state later on Tuesday, with no significant moisture and a slight midweek cooldown. A storm system will likely bring rain late Thursday and Friday, with colder weather in its wake next weekend and some snowflakes.

FORECAST

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 39

Tonight: Clouds increase late. Low 30

Sunday: Cloudy, chilly, showers/mix north. High 41

Monday: Clouds, then some sun. High 41 (30)

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy, sprinkle p.m. High 45 (32)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 43 (31)

Thursday: Clouds increase, breezy. High: 46 (35)

Friday: Rain, breezy. High 48 (42)