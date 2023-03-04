We’re enjoying a welcome dry and seasonable day with light westerly winds and some sunshine, after a stormy, soggy Friday that brought a record daily rainfall for March 3 (1.60 inches) and a peak wind gust of 59 mph at John Glenn Columbus International Airport.

A weak system will slip through overnight accompanied by a dying cold front. Nothing more than a sprinkle is possible, before clouds give way to sunshine on Sunday.

The weather on Monday will be very mild, as southerly winds bring a brief shot of warm air. A cold front arrives Monday night, dropping readings back into the 40s the remainder of the week, with cold mornings in the 20s beginning on Wednesday. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.

Showers are possible on Friday, with a few snowflakes mixed in across the north.

FORECAST

Saturday: More sunshine. High 51

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 36

Sunday: Partly sunny. High 54

Monday: Partly sunny, shower late, breezy, warmer. High 67 (39)

Tuesday: Partly sunny, cooler. High 46 (41)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 44 (28)

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 45 (27)

Friday: Cloudy, few showers. High 43 (30)