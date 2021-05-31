Seasonable weather returns for the first week of June

The cold upper-level low that has kept the weather unseasonably chilly and fall-like is finally retreating to the northeast.

Temperatures rebounded to the low 70s, with a light breeze, certainly much better than earlier in the holiday weekend. A southwesterly flow of milder air will develop the remainder of the week, with returning moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.

The weather will become active again beginning Wednesday, with scattered showers and storms, as disturbances ripples through the flow along a slowly advancing frontal system in the Midwest. Wednesday and Thursday look to be the wettest days, with only isolated storms Friday as the front weakens over the Midwest.

Dry and summerlike warmth will prevail next weekend for the final rounds of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village.

Forecast