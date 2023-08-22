QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Staying clear, low 65

Wednesday: Stray shower north, high 88

Thursday: Hot & sticky, high 95

Friday: Stray storm, high 89

Saturday: Clear, cooler, high 83

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday evening!

Temperatures have cooled down to “average” numbers for Tuesday afternoon. Humidity has thankfully taken a break as well as dry air has pushed back into Central Ohio. However, this relief from the intense heat will be short lived.

We’re starting to warm back up through the second half of the week. Temperatures are in the upper 80s on Wednesday and the mid 90s by Thursday. That upper level ridge to our west will still funnel in more of that hot air through those two days. Stray showers will push in for the second half of the week as well, but won’t provide much relief from the heat.

An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for Thursday afternoon and evening. That will likely be upgraded to a warning once we get closer to the date. It won’t just be the temperatures that are the problem on Thursday, but also the return of humidity. Heat index values on Thursday will likely exceed 100 degrees by a good amount.

Long-term relief comes on Friday and through the weekend as a relatively dry cold front moves through. That will plummet our temperatures to the lower 80s over the weekend. Sunshine returns to take solid control of our forecast over the weekend and humidity will have pushed out as well.

-Joe