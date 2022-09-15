QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Seasonable sunshine, high 80

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 57

Friday: Mainly sunny, high 83

Saturday: Sunny, warmer, high 85

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 86

Monday: Partly cloudy, iso. shower possible, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

Once we get past some morning fog, expected to dissipate shortly after the morning commute, we’ve got another beautiful afternoon ahead! We’ll see mostly sunny skies, with highs topping out near 80, which is right near normal for this time of year.

We end the workweek on a nice note, with dry conditions and the continuance of a warming trend, sending us into the low to mid 80s for Friday, making for a fantastic day for any Football Friday Nite plans. For the evening, expect temperatures to be in the upper 70s as games kick off, and dropping to the low 70s as they wrap up Friday evening.

For Saturday, an even warmer day on tap, with highs increasing to the middle 80s for daytime highs, making for a great day for tailgating for the Ohio State game. Expect temperatures near 80 at kickoff and in the low to mid 70s as the game wraps up.

We end the weekend on a nice note with highs topping out in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies for Sunday. We will be watching a disturbance moving through the Great Lakes region, with latest model guidance nudging the disturbance just a bit farther south, which may bring us an isolated shower or two as we head into Monday. Even with that isolated chance, however, still looking at a mainly dry day to kick off the next workweek, with highs topping out in the middle 80s.

The warming trend continues into the middle of the workweek, with highs topping out in the upper 80s.

-McKenna