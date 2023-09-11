QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Few clouds, seasonable, high 80

Tonight: Increasing clouds, low 62

Tuesday: Sct’d rain, rumbles, high 74

Wednesday: Isolated showers, partly sunny, high 70

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 71

Friday: More sunshine, high 74

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

We start the workweek off on a very seasonable note. Expect mainly sunny skies, with just a few clouds out. Highs will top out near 80 for Columbus. Winds will remain very light throughout the day, and mainly out of the NW. Humidity will also remain very comfortable.

Clouds build in overnight, then showers start to move in tomorrow morning. Expect scattered rain and a rumble or two Tuesday, continuing off-and-on throughout the day. This shower activity is initiated by a cold front, which begins to drop our temperatures, back into the middle 70s for Tuesday.

For Wednesday, we’ll see an isolated shower chance, but high pressure begins to build in, which will gradually give us drier weather through the rest of the week. We’ll see partly sunny skies Wednesday, with highs dropping back near 70, and a bit of a breeze.

Clouds continue to clear Thursday, with more sunshine on the way, and a very dry feel to the air. Highs remain near 70 for Thursday.

Expect more sunshine Friday, with highs in the middle 70s. We’ll be looking at a great weekend for Football Friday Nite and the Buckeyes next home game.

-McKenna