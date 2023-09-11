QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Seasonable sunshine, high 80

Tonight: Clouds building, low 62

Tuesday: Scattered showers, high 74

Wednesday: Cloudier skies, high 70

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 71

Friday: More sunshine, high 74

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday afternoon!

Weather to start off the work week is pretty nice! Humidity is low, temperatures are around average, and a good amount of sunshine has settled into Central Ohio. However, as the rest of the week goes on, we will see some decent change move into our skies.

A front set up to our west will get some movement behind it on Tuesday. Switching over to a cold front, it will bring scattered showers to Central Ohio to start off the day. By the afternoon, a few thunderstorms could pop up across our area. Even through Tuesday evening, scattered showers and storms are still present, but will be winding down.

Through the middle of the week, we won’t see much sunshine and temperatures will be much cooler. We’re in the mid 70s on Tuesday, but struggle to reach 70 degrees on Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies. The rest of the week sees a slow rebound as we get more sunshine and temperatures start to build back up.

This upcoming weekend looks like another great one! Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s and there is a mixture of sunshine and clouds for Saturday and Sunday!

-Joe