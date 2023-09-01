QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, mild, high 82

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 59

Saturday: Warm sunshine, high 87

Sunday: Mainly sunny, high 90

Monday: Heating up, high 92

Tuesday: Hot sunshine, high 93

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday morning!

We’re starting to warm up heading into the new month! Today stays relatively seasonable as temperatures climb to the lower 80s with plenty of sunshine. For the next couple of days, we’re going to be feeling a lot more like summer.

High pressure sets up over Central Ohio both at the surface and higher in the atmosphere through the weekend. That will keep us clear and sunny through Saturday and Sunday, but also let temperatures start to build.

We’re in the upper 80s by Saturday, giving us our first taste of above average weather for September. The heat builds heading into Sunday as we climb to 90 degrees. For Labor Day and even that following Tuesday, we continue to build into the lower 90s.

Dewpoints for the first half of next week will climb up into the 60s. While that won’t make the air feel oppressive, we could feel a little uncomfortable at times with heat index values pushing up above the temperature by a little bit.

A very slight cooling trend takes control for the middle of next week, but we’re still in the 90s and upper 80s. A few more clouds move in to try to give us a little bit of shade.

-Joe