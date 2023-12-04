QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mainly cloudy, high 44

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 34

Tuesday: Sct’d wintry mix, high 42

Wednesday: AM flurries, clearing, high 39

Thursday: Partly sunny, high 48

Friday: Increasing clouds, high 54

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

We are off to a very seasonable start to the workweek, with mainly cloudy skies, and highs topping out in the middle 40s. Winds will be light, and outside of an isolated sprinkle chance, the day will be dry.

For Tuesday, our next system moves in. This will bring a scattered wintry mix in the morning, then scattered rain lingering into the afternoon and evening. Highs drop back to the lower 40s.

That system begins to move out, leaving us with just a few flurries during the morning Wednesday. We’ll then hang on to mainly cloudy skies into Wednesday afternoon, with highs dropping to the upper 30s, and feeling even colder with the breeze.

We’ll be looking at partly sunny skies Thursday, with highs warming into the upper 40s, but still fairly breezy.

Then for Friday, expect mild temps, in the middle 50s, with increasing cloud coverage out ahead of showers that arrive this weekend.

-McKenna