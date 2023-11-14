QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Remaining clear, low 33

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies, high 63

Thursday: Clouds building, high 64

Friday: On/off showers, high 57

Saturday: Clearing skies, high 47

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday evening!

The stretch of nice weather continues for Central Ohio! Tuesday saw plenty of sunshine and temperatures back in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The stretch continues for a little bit more before changes push back into the state.

Temperatures start off near freezing again on Wednesday morning. A few more clouds will pop in our skies, but we still see a fair amount of sunshine through the day. Southwesterly flow will push temperatures up by the evening with most of us bumping into the lower 60s.

Thursday will be just as warm, but clouds will build as the day goes on. Shortly after we turn mostly cloudy in the evening, rain will begin to sprinkle into Central Ohio. A cold front moves closer Thursday night and slides across our area through Friday.

Scattered showers will be steady throughout the first half of the day. Skies dry out a little for the night with a few clouds leftover for Saturday. The cold air is quick to follow with temperatures dropping through the 50s on Friday to the 40s on Saturday. The rest of the weekend remains cool and clear.

Next week tries to warm up a little more, but temperatures will still sit in the lower 50s. Rain makes a return later on Monday with better chances for Tuesday.

-Joe