QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sunny sky, warmer, high 75

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 50

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high 77

Sunday: Spotty showers, breezy, high 75

Monday: Partly cloudy, stray shower, high 82

Tuesday: More sunshine, high 85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!

We have got a beautiful end to the workweek on tap! Expect clear skies throughout the day, and warmer temperatures. We work our way back into the middle 70s. Light winds throughout the day and comfortable humidity.

The Memorial Day weekend looks pretty good, too! For Saturday, expect just a few more clouds out, with highs working into the upper 70s.

Going into Sunday, we’ve got a low pressure system working up along the East Coast. This system looks like it will mainly just clip our counties along and SE of I-71, bringing us just a few light and spotty shower chances. Not a washout by any means, and nothing I would cancel plans over. Just something to keep an eye out for. Highs stick in the middle 70s.

For Monday, a stray shower chance from that same system, but overall, mainly dry conditions. Temperatures warm into the lower 80s with partly cloudy skies.

We continue to warm into the rest of the week. Highs in the mid 80s Tuesday, then upper 80s for Wednesday and Thursday. With our hot daytime heating, could see a very isolated shower just about any day, but mainly dry conditions overall.

-McKenna