After a warm start to the week, seasonably cool and dry weather will prevail, as high pressure builds down from the north. Temperatures will top out in the mid-40s, under partly cloudy skies. Tonight will be chilly, with readings dipping into the upper 20s.

The weather will moderate a little Thursday afternoon, as high pressure moves and winds turn southeasterly, raising readings into the low 50s in the afternoon.

A storm moving across northern Ohio will bring periods of rain on Friday, beginning as a wintry mix north of I-70 before daybreak, before temperatures rise into the low 40s. Colder air will circulate around the storm as a coastal system takes over Friday night into Saturday, resulting in brisk winds and snow showers.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy through the weekend. A storm tracking south of Ohio will bring a chance forsnow and rain late Sunday, ending as snow showers Monday.

FORECAST

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 46

Tonight: Partly cloudy, chilly. Low 27

Thursday: Mix sun and clouds. High 50

Friday: Showers, breezy. High 45 (37)

Saturday: Partly sunny, brisk. High 39 (27)

Sunday: Snow/rain p.m. High 38 (26)

Monday: Snow showers, brisk. High 39 (29)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 39 (27)

Wednesday: Mix sun and clouds, cold. High 32 (24)