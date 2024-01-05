QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy, high 38

Tonight: Wintry mix arrives, low 29

Saturday: Rain & snow, high 38

Sunday: Wintry mix, high 39

Monday: Mainly cloudy, high 40

Tuesday: Rain & wind, high 47

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!

We have got a very seasonable day ahead of us, with more sunshine, under just partly cloudy skies, and highs in the upper 30s. Winds remain light throughout the day. Enjoy the dry weather today, because changes arrive this weekend!

Saturday morning starts off with snow showers moving into the region. I expect travel impacts to be fairly minor, but do expect wet roads at the very least, with slick spots on elevated areas like bridges and overpasses during the morning. Temps then warm above freezing, which means we’ll see a wintry mix lasting through about mid-afternoon. Any snow accumulations appear to be light because of our warmer temperatures and the rain mixing in. Greater chances for accumulations close to an inch will be southeast of I-71.

A secondary, weaker system moves through on Sunday, bringing us a wintry mix once again through the afternoon. Highs stick in the upper 30s. We then dry out the back half of Sunday.

Monday will be a nicer day, with highs close to 40, and dry conditions. We’ll see mainly cloudy to partly sunny skies, before our next strong system arrives overnight and into Tuesday.

Tuesday starts with a bit of a wintry mix, then we’ll see rain going into the afternoon, as highs warm to the upper 40s. We will also be fairly windy through most of the day.

That system moves out the first half of Wednesday.

-McKenna