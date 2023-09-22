QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Fairly clear, low 54

Saturday: Mild day, high 77

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high 76

Monday: Clouds increase, high 75

Tuesday: Stray showers, high 76

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday evening!

Summer has come to an end! Temperatures across Central Ohio made it to “normal” numbers in the upper 70s and 80s, giving us a final taste of the season. As we head into the new season, we get a great setup for some “fall-like” weather.

Plenty of sunshine sticks around for the end of the season. For any Football Friday Nite plans, temperatures will be cooling through the 70s and 60s with plenty of clear skies. For the bigger football game on Saturday, the weather will be great! Temperatures in both Central Ohio and South Bend will stay in the 70s with plenty of sunshine. So, for the first day of Fall, we’ve got a great setup.

Going through the rest of the weekend, we see a couple more clouds break in as temperatures hold tight in the 70s. Tropical Storm Ophelia will move through the Midatlantic states over the weekend. Thankfully, Central Ohio will only get a couple of upper level clouds from it.

For next week, we get some scattered chances for showers in the middle of the week, which is much needed. Temperatures will cool off slightly, down to the lower 70s. By the end of the week, more sunshine returns and we get temperatures to start warming up once again.

-Joe