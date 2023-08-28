QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Cool & clear, low 56

Tuesday: Seasonable sunshine, high 82

Wednesday: Cloudier, cooler, high 75

Thursday: Mainly sunny, high 78

Friday: Clear sky, high 83

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday evening!

Not much trouble coming from the skies in the days ahead! Plenty of sunshine sticks around for the work week. Temperatures will be on the warm side, but we do see a dip from a cooldown and bump from a warm up later on.

High pressure will remain in control of our skies for another day. That means we get another sunny day for Tuesday. Temperatures will try to be slightly warmer, but still around average, in the mid to lower 80s.

A dry cold front will push through Central Ohio from the north as we get into the middle of the week. Temperatures will start to fall by Wednesday, but recover through the week ahead. We go from the mid 70s on Wednesday to the lower 80s by Friday with even warmer weather on the way.

We get a good stretch of “above average” temperatures for the first couple of days of September. Saturday & Sunday are in the upper 80s and Monday is even hotter in the lower 90s. Sunny skies remain steady through the weekend and the start of next week!

-Joe