QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sct’d showers, high 75

Tonight: Rain & storms, low 56

Saturday: AM rain, clearing, high 70

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 75

Monday: Seasonable sunshine, high 76

Tuesday: Even warmer, sunny, high 80

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!

We have just a brief hiccup in our dry weather pattern, with rain on the way for today. Expect isolated showers this morning, becoming a bit more scattered this afternoon. There will still be some dry time mixed in, and highs will be in the middle 70s in Columbus. More widespread rain and a few thunderstorms then arrive along a cold front Friday night and into Saturday morning. Looks like most of that arrives in Columbus between about 8 and 10 PM tonight.

Rain continues into Saturday morning, but most of it looks to exit Franklin County between about 7 and 9 AM, lingering a bit longer for our southeastern counties. Drier air then filters in, with clouds working to break, and highs near 70 for Saturday afternoon.

For Sunday, we kick off a nice, dry stretch. We’ll see mostly sunny skies, with highs back into the middle 70s.

We’re in the mid 70s with sunshine Monday, then we work into the 80s for several days for the middle of the workweek.

-McKenna