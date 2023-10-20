QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sct’d rain, breezy, high 59

Tonight: Isolated showers, cloudy, low 46

Saturday: Sct’d sprinkles, breezy, high 57

Sunday: Decreasing clouds, high 54

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 59

Tuesday: Warmer sunshine, high 71

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!

Expect scattered rain to linger off-and-on throughout most of the day. Highs will be a bit cooler, too, topping out in the upper 50s, with a bit of a breeze. Shower coverage will decrease as we get toward this evening, with just a few spotty showers leftover for Football Friday Nite plans. We’ll then see drier conditions, briefly, as we head overnight and into Saturday morning.

For Saturday, we’ve got a clipper system that will move through, bringing us a few spotty, light showers, starting mid-morning, and continuing throughout the day. Not a washout, but I would keep the rain gear handy for the Buckeyes game. Highs will top out in the upper 50s, and it will be fairly windy, especially into the late-afternoon and evening timeframe.

We’ll see drier conditions to end the weekend on Sunday, with decreasing cloud coverage, and highs in the middle 50s. High pressure will dominate the forecast for a few days, which will give us clear skies, and a very steep drop in temperatures into Monday morning.

Expect lows in the 30s, and close to freezing, for Monday morning. We’ll then see highs into the upper 50s, close to 60 into the afternoon, under mainly sunny skies.

We work our way closer to 70 as we get into the midweek.

-McKenna