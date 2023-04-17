QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sct’d rain/snow showers, breezy, high 44

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 35

Tuesday: Decreasing clouds, high 54

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 65

Thursday: Partly sunny, warmer, high 78

Friday: Sct’d showers, high 67

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

We kick off the workweek on a much colder note than what we’ve seen over the last week. Morning lows start in the 40s, and daytime highs remain in the 40s. A strong breeze will make it feel colder throughout the day. Expect scattered showers throughout Monday, with some snow mixing in along and NW of I-71.

For Tuesday, things shape up a bit. Clouds gradually decrease into the afternoon, then we’ll see highs in the middle 50s. The breeze sticks around Tuesday, but it will be much lighter.

By Wednesday, expect more sunshine, with highs into the middle 60s, which is right near normal for this time of year. We could see a quick passing sprinkle on Wednesday, but for the most part we will remain dry.

By Thursday, clouds start to increase, and we will be a bit breezy. That breeze helps boost temperatures back up into the upper 70s. Rain chances then increase late Thursday and into Friday.

Expect scattered showers throughout Friday, with highs dropping back to the mid to upper 60s. Rain then continues into the start of the weekend.

-McKenna