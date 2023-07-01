QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Scattered storms, high 86

Tonight: Some storms, low 68

Sunday: On/off thunderstorms, high 83

Monday: Chance pop-ups, high 82

Tuesday: Stray pop-up, high 86

Wednesday: Isolated storms, high 88

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Saturday morning!

Skies are definitely looking at lot better as southerly flow pushes that wildfire smoke out of our skies. However, we’re getting a steady chance of storms and showers for the holiday weekend along with it.

After some very early morning storms, another round will move in for the late morning and early afternoon. Afterwards, we do manage a little bit of dry time for the rest of Saturday. Storms could turn a little strong at times. We’re at a 2/5 risk for some potential severe weather. The biggest threat will be stronger winds moving along with these storms.

Another round of storms and showers moves in for the very early morning hours of Sunday. We start the day off dry, but another chance returns Sunday evening. Most of Central Ohio is once again at a 2/5 risk for severe weather on Sunday.

For Red, White, & Boom!, rain chances do taper off, but we still have a chance for a pop-up storm or shower in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s. We’ll likely dry out a little bit in time for the fireworks.

July 4th itself looks to be the driest day with some stray showers and temperatures in the mid 80s. We’re getting warmer through the middle of the week with stubborn chances for storms and showers!

-Joe