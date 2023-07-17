QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Few showers, low 64

Tuesday: Isolated showers, high 84

Wednesday: Few pop-ups, high 85

Thursday: Chance thunderstorms, high 86

Friday: Few showers, high 82

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday evening!

Haze has remained stubborn throughout the day, bringing air quality into the “Unhealthy” category for most of Central Ohio. Scattered storms and showers have started to move into the area with some of them turning strong at times.

Rain chances continue to spike through the rest of Monday. Areas south of I-70 are at a 2/5 risk of severe weather with the rest of Central Ohio at a 1/5. Scattered storms and showers remain light and tapered through the afternoon and early evening.

A larger, potentially stronger batch will move in a couple hours after sunset, closer to midnight. Afterwards, rain will really taper off on Tuesday with a good bit of dry time.

Models continue to show that Monday will have the thickest haze all week. At most, a lot of us will see light to moderate amounts of smoke through the rest of Monday. There is still some light coverage through Tuesday, but barely any is left as we go through the middle of the week.

Rain makes a quick return later in the week. Chances start to pick back up by the middle of the week. Right before the weekend, a larger system with another cold front will move through, bringing more rain for Thursday. Rain chances really dial back by Friday with mostly sunny skies returning just in time for the weekend.

-Joe