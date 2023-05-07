QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Early storms, high 74

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 59

Monday: Scattered storms, high 75

Tuesday: Stray storms, high 75

Wednesday: Clearing skies, high 74

Thursday: Warm sunshine, high 77

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Sunday morning,

Not starting off on the dry side on this Sunday morning. A line of showers and thunderstorms will roll out of the west into Central Ohio leading up to this afternoon. Our strongest batch of wet weather will be in the Columbus Metro roughly around 9-10 AM. Temperatures will reach the mid 70s once again in the afternoon.

Lingering showers last into the rest of this evening and overnight. If you’re not seeing the wet weather, you’re still mostly cloudy for Sunday evening. Temperatures likely won’t cool off too much and bottom out in the upper 50s.

Rain still holds tight for the next couple of days. Monday has a steady chance of scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. Temperatures will still be in the 70s. Tuesday is when we start to see the wet weather taper off, but there is still a stray shower and storm possible.

We finally get some sunshine by the middle of the week. Skies will clear out fairly quickly on Wednesday. Sunshine lasts through Tuesday. Temperatures will warm through the middle of the week, going from the mid 70s to the upper 70s..

Towards the tail end of our 7 Day Forecast, stray to scattered showers start to move back in by Friday and into the start of next weekend. Temperatures don’t plan on getting any cooler and will likely stay in the 70s.

-Joe