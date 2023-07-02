QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: On/off thunderstorms, high 83

Tonight: Midnight storms, lingering showers, low 69

Monday: Chance of pop-ups, high 82

July 4th: Stray pop-up, high 86

Wednesday: Isolated chance, high 87

Thursday: Rain & storms, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Sunday morning!

An early round of thunderstorms and showers has already moved in to wake us up for Sunday. While we do manage some dry time for the middle of today, storms are planning on making another appearance later today.

Clouds will remain steady, even if we are dry. Our dry stretch comes to an end later Sunday evening, around sundown, as a slow moving cold front brings storms and scattered showers back to our skies. Rain should wrap up by midnight tonight.

Storms could turn strong to severe, with the southern half of Central Ohio under a 2/5 risk for potential severe weather. Areas north of I-70 are at a 1/5 risk. The biggest concern with any storms that turn severe would be with strong to damaging winds and even hail developing.

Rain chances taper through the rest of the holiday weekend. We still see a stray pop-up shower or storm develop through Monday afternoon and evening. But, skies should turn drier by the time fireworks go off for Red, White, & BOOM! July 4th will likely be the driest with just a stray shower popping up.

Rain chances remain low for the middle of the week as temperatures soar to the upper 80s. A spike in storms and showers eventually cools us back down to the lower 80s by next weekend with some much drier weather returning as well!

-Joe