Scattered showers, warm and humid, change coming in a few days

A weak cold front and disturbance will trigger scattered showers, shifting southeast across southern Ohio by afternoon. A few storms will develop with gusty winds and possible hail over far eastern sections of the state, where temperatures will be warmest. Behind the front, skies will gradually clear, with temperatures in the warm mid-80s, but not as hot as Saturday.

Another cold front will move southeast later Monday, with only a slight chance for a shower, but with a decent push of cooler, drier air. Tuesday will bring a mix of clouds and sun, much cooler temperatures, and chance for a passing shower. High pressure will build down from Canada in a northwesterly flow, providing comfortable weather for most of the week.

