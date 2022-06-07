QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sct’d rain & storms, high 78

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 60

Wednesday: PM showers & storms, high 79

Thursday: Early AM shower, partly cloudy, high 76

Friday: PM showers, high 75

Saturday: Showers early, high 74

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

We start the day off with wet conditions across the entire forecast area, with rainfall totals over the last 24 hours exceeding 1″, and approaching 2″ across parts of the area. We’ll continue to see heavy rain throughout the morning, but it really starts to lighten around daybreak. After that, we’ll see lighter, scattered shower activity. By this afternoon, we could see a few pop up showers and storms moving back through. Highs today top out in the upper 70s.

Wednesday starts off dry, but by late afternoon and into the evening, we’ll be tracking the return of additional showers and thunderstorms. Highs on Wednesday will once again be in the upper 70s.

Showers will taper off early Thursday morning, then high pressure builds in and we’ll see a mostly dry Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Friday starts off dry, then showers pick back up by afternoon and into the evening. Those showers do look to taper Saturday morning. Highs on both Friday and Saturday will be in the middle 70s.

Sunday starts to clear up, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 70s.

-McKenna