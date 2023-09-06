QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Scattered showers, low 67

Thursday: Stray pop-ups, high 80

Friday: Isolated pop-up, high 76

Saturday: Partly sunny, high 78

Sunday: Clearing skies, high 76

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday evening!

While today has been another hot and humid one, we are starting to see some changes come to our skies. Showers are building out of the west, cooling us off as they move through. As a cold front with all of this rain moves through, we’ll continue to cool through the rest of the week!

A cold front will push its way across Central Ohio through Thursday. Most of the wet weather from it will move in Wednesday night with scattered showers and a few storms. Lingering chances for rain return for Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures in the next couple of days will cool off a good bit as the front moves out. Thursday afternoon will top out near 80 degrees, but the days into the start of the weekend will hang out in the upper 70s. Sunshine returns for the weekend, giving us a great setup for Ohio State footballs home opener.

The sunny and comfortable trend continues into the start of next week, but rain is lining up to make another return. By Tuesday and Wednesday, we see a few more showers and storms return back to our skies as temperatures cool off even more into the lower 70s.

-Joe