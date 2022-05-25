QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Rain & PM storms, high 79

Tonight: Rain & storms, low 65

Thursday: Rain & storms, high 78

Friday: Rain & storms, high 73

Saturday: Clearing, mild, high 75

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 82

Monday: Sunny, warmer, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

We start the day off with a few light showers across the region, with the majority of the rain and thunderstorms holding off until this afternoon and into the evening. The western half of our forecast area is under a marginal risk for severe weather today, with the greatest threat being the potential for some strong winds. Highs today will top out in the upper 70s to near 80.

We get a bit of a lull in precipitation overnight, before showers and storms pick back up Thursday and continue throughout much of the day, especially picking up by afternoon and evening. Our forecast area is under a marginal to slight risk of severe weather Thursday, with the greatest threats being gusty winds, hail, and heavy rainfall. Highs will top out in the upper 70s.

The low pressure system will slowly move across the state during the day on Friday, with more rain showers expected along with a few thunderstorms, and once again some heavy rain showers will be possible with highs a bit cooler in the lower 70s.

Good news is, the Memorial Day weekend forecast looks really good! We’ll see clearing conditions on Saturday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 70s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s, and Memorial Day will be sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

-McKenna