Scattered showers, storms leave pockets of flooding

A couple of narrow bands of showers that formed on leftover boundaries from last night’s storm are drifting southeast into northern portions of the Columbus area. Little if any lightning has been observed and the showers and isolated storms will linger into the early part of the overnight, with a few downpours.

The ground is so thoroughly saturated that most heavier rainfall runs off into the streets and streams, and leaves fields and yards under a few inches of standing water.

A stronger impulse will approach from the west tomorrow evening, with a better chance for showers and storms. Behind that system, a stalled boundary will finally begin to sink farther south on Thursday, triggered a few showers and storms, followed by a rare dry day on Friday.

So far this month we have had measurable rain on half of the days, and 18 days in May (not counting trace sprinkles–raising the total to 25). We are still slightly ahead of last year’s record rainfall pace.

Disturbances interacting with the frontal boundary will take a short hiatus, but look for warmer weather this weekend (80s), and more pop-up storms, though not washouts.

Tonight: Scattered showers, locally heavy rain early. Low 67

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, storms, heavier late. High 82

Thursday: Showers, storm, breezy. High 80 (69)

Friday: Sunshine, puffy clouds. High 79 (61)

Saturday: Partly sunny, showers, storms return. High 81 (64)

Sunday: Partly sunny, warm and sticky, showers, storms. High 86 (68)

Monday: Partly sunny. Showers, storms. High 84 (70)

Have a great evening!