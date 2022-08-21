A moist southerly flow combined with low pressure aloft and a surface ripple to initiate clusters of strong to locally severe storms, some containing strong winds and hail.

A slow-moving upper-level system with a trailing cold front will cross the region early Monday, with lingering showers ending from west to east during the afternoon. Temperatures will be a little cooler, with highs in the upper 70s.

Skies will clear on Tuesday, with less humidity, as high pressure builds in for the midweek, leading to seasonally warm temperatures in the mid-80s and plenty of sunshine through the remainder of the workweek.

Forecast

Sunday: Muggy, showers, storms. High 79

Tonight: Cloudy, spotty rain. Low 66

Monday: Clouds linger, few showers. High 79

Tuesday: Clearing, seasonal. High 82 (65)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 84 (63)

Thursday: Warm sunshine. High 85 (64)

Friday: Partly cloudy High 86 (64)

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 86 (65)