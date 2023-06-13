QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Scattered showers, low 57

Wednesday: Early rain, clearing skies, high 75

Thursday: Some sun, PM storms, high 79

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 77

Saturday: Sun & clouds, high 81

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday evening!

Scattered showers have moved into Central Ohio and will stay steady throughout the rest of the day. A low pressure center to the north will funnel in more rain overnight and into Wednesday morning.

A few showers are still around for the first portion of the day. Throughout Wednesday, skies manage to dry out and we even see clouds move out. By sunset, we should see a good bit more sunshine. Temperatures also begin to warm as we find our way to the mid to upper 70s by the end of the week.

Thursday stays sunny, but there is another chance to see some storms and showers move in by the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies finally arrive by Friday. We keep the dry trend going into the start of the weekend, but with a couple more clouds in.

Temperatures finally reach the lower 80s by the weekend. We keep those normal numbers going into the following week, but won’t manage to keep the dry air. Scattered showers and storms move back in by the end of the weekend and don’t budge by the following week.

-Joe