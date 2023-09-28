A weak surface low will crawl across Ohio, keeping the weather cloudy, with scattered showers and isolated storms off and on. Rainfall totals will range from .20-.40 inch in some places, bringing needed moisture in an abnormally dry September.

Cloud cover will limit afternoon temperatures to upper 60s and low 70s. Showers will gradually end early tonight, as the weakening storm system fills and glides off to the east. Some patchy fog is possible where skies partially clear. Morning readings will dip to the low 60s, and upper 50s northwest.

High pressure will build into the region through the weekend, providing plenty of sunshine and warmer-than-average temperatures, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s continuing well into next week.

Forecast

Thursday: Scattered showers, isolated storm, cloudy. High 70

Tonight: Showers early, patchy fog, some clearing. Low 61

Partial clearing, isolated shower east. High 75

Saturday: Sunny, warmer. High 79 (59)

Sunday: Sunny. High 80 (58)

Monday: Sunny. High 81 (57)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 82 (58)

Wednesday: Sunny. High 83 (59)