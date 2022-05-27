QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sct’d showers, storms, high 70

Tonight: Rain tapering, low 57

Saturday: Clearing clouds, high 74

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 83

Monday: Sunny, warm, high 88

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warmer, high 90

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!

After a wet day on Thursday, we’ll continue to see scattered showers off and on throughout the day Friday, but they will be lighter in the way of rain totals and coverage. We will see a few thunderstorms this afternoon, but with a thick layer of cloud cover and lack of instability, it’s looking like these storms will be non-severe. Still could see a few heavy pockets of rain as they move through. Daytime highs will be cooler, topping out in the low 70s.

Rain tapers off overnight into Saturday, then we’ll see clearing clouds throughout the day on Saturday. Highs will be a few degrees shy of normal, topping out in the middle 70s.

As we head into Sunday, we’ll see sunshine and warmer temperatures, with highs topping out in the low 80s.

We continue to warm up for Memorial Day Monday, with sunshine and highs in the upper 80s.

Our dry trend continues through the middle of the workweek, with sunshine and highs near 90 for both Tuesday and Wednesday. Our next chance for showers looks to arrive on Thursday.

-McKenna