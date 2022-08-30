QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: AM rain, PM clearing, high 82

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 60

Wednesday: Sunny, cooler, high 80

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 82

Friday: Seasonable sunshine, high 84

Saturday: Mainly sunny, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

We start the first half of the day off with shower activity working its way through the region as a cold front passes through the state. Shower activity will begin to clear up, from northwest to southeast, as we head into the mid-afternoon hours. For the later half of the day, we’ll see clearing clouds, and start to notice the lowering humidity as winds shift out of the northwest. Highs top out in the lower 80s.

High pressure builds in as we head into the middle of the workweek, which gives us clear skies and lowered humidity. Highs on Wednesday will top out near 80, likely making for the coolest day of the workweek.

Sunshine sticks around to end the workweek, and highs will top out in the low to mid 80s for both Thursday and Friday.

The weekend isn’t looking too bad, either! Humidity does gradually start to increase throughout the weekend, and we do have some low-end shower chances for Saturday and Sunday afternoon, but we’re talking very isolated activity. For the most part, we’ll see mainly sunny and dry conditions persisting through the weekend. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s.

-McKenna