QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Scattered showers, rumbles, high 74

Tonight: Showers tapering, low 55

Wednesday: Isolated shower, clouds, high 70 (48)

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 71 (48)

Friday: More sunshine, high 76 (50)

Saturday: Few clouds, high 78 (55)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Showers will continue to move across central Ohio this afternoon as a cold front moves through the area. By the evening commute we are looking at a few thunderstorms popping up as well. Slick roads are expected, so use caution while driving. Later tonight we will see rain chances going down and only a stray shower or two would remain. We are expecting a cool day with highs in the low 70s across central Ohio.

We’ll be drier Wednesday, outside of a very isolated afternoon shower chance. Expect mainly cloudy skies Wednesday, with highs continuing to fall to just 70 degrees. Later in the day more sunshine will peak through as clouds continue to dissipate. The air will feel very cool as lows will fall into the upper 40s across the area.

Sunshine will stick around for the rest of the work week. Temperatures are expected to stay below normal for the remainder of the work week. This weekends activities for the most part wont see any impacts from the weather; however, there is the chance for more showers overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. but skies will clear again throughout Sunday afternoon.

-Bryan