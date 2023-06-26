QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sct’d rain & storms, high 78

Tonight: Few showers, low 64

Tuesday: Sct’d rain & rumbles, high 73

Wednesday: Clearing, nicer, high 77

Thursday: Showers later, high 82

Friday: Showers & storms, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

A cold front moves through the region this morning, which brings us a few quick, spotty showers across the region early. We’ll then see a few dry hours before more rain & storms develop this afternoon. Expect a few downpours at times later in the day as that shower activity becomes more widespread. Highs top out in the upper 70s with a bit of a breeze.

For Tuesday, expect spotty showers to continue, but they will be a bit less widespread than Monday. Highs drop back to the lower 70s with a slight breeze.

We start to clear up into Wednesday. Clouds gradually break, and we’ll see highs warming back into the upper 70s.

On Thursday, we start the day dry, temperatures then work into the lower 80s during the afternoon, then we’ll be tracking showers a little later in the day.

Rain chances ramp up the end of the week and into this weekend. Expect scattered activity from Friday through Sunday, with increased humidity.

-McKenna