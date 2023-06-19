QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Scattered showers, low 65

Tuesday: Showers, high 78

Wednesday: Isolated shower, high 82

Thursday: Afternoon rain, high 77

Friday: Storms return, high 81

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday evening!

Scattered showers not only stay steady for the first half of the week, but pretty much all week long. A low pressure center south of Central Ohio will continue to swing in scattered showers through Tuesday morning.

Later in the day, we have a chance to see scattered showers and even some isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will struggle to warm up as we only reach the upper 70s. We don’t get much warmer through the rest of the week as we bounce between the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Rain chances don’t budge for the week ahead. By the middle of the week, we’re really only looking at a chance for an afternoon stray shower. The best chance for rain looks to remain south of I-70. By the end of the week, better chances for rain move in.

Scattered thunderstorms return in bulk for Friday. Chances for storms and showers remain high as we go through the weekend. Sunday looks to manage only a couple of showers instead of thunderstorms. Temperatures try to warm up a little more, making it to the mid to lower 80s.

-Joe