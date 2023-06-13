QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Rain & storms, high 69

Tonight: Steady showers, low 57

Wednesday: Early rain, clearing, high 75

Thursday: Scattered evening thundershowers, high 79

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 77

Saturday: Sun & clouds, high 81

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday afternoon!

Storms and showers are making their way back to our skies. A low pressure center to our north brings steady storm chances for this evening. Rain will last overnight and stick around to start us off on Wednesday. Temperatures will still be a good bit below average, only making it to the lower 70s.

Stray showers are still around for the start of Wednesday, but skies clear throughout the day with a little bit of sunshine by the evening. Temperatures are managing to warm back up. We’ll break into the mid to upper 70s by the end of the week.

Another isolated chance of storms returns for Thursday evening. But, we’re are finally getting sunshine and dry weather by the end of the week. Mostly sunny skies move in for Friday and mostly stick around for the start of the weekend. We only see a few more clouds in time for Saturday. Temperatures manage to reach average numbers over the weekend when we finally break into the lower 80s.

Storms and showers plan a quick return for the end of the weekend and the start of next week. At least we get to keep the warmer weather as our daytime highs stay in the 80s.

-Joe