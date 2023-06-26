QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Stray shower, low 64

Tuesday: On and off showers, high 74

Wednesday: Clearing, nicer, high 79

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 83

Friday: Few showers, high 86

Saturday: Rain & storms, high 85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday night!

Scattered showers and storms are slowly wrapping up as we head into Monday night and Tuesday morning. Very stray showers will be leftover for the next day, but a good bit of wet weather is still to come.

A low pressure center to our north will slowly shift to the east. That will shift up the flow to become more northerly. Showers for the day, and the isolated storms, will move from the north as we go into the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be a little bit cooler as well, in the mid 70s.

High pressure pushes in for the middle of the week. That keeps us dry and mostly sunny for Wednesday. Thursday manages to stay nearly dry except for a few stray showers that move in. Temperatures in this time will start to warm back up.

By the weekend, we’re back in the 80s with some of us getting warmer than normal over Saturday. As temperatures rise, our rain chances also increase. Storms and showers return to start off the weekend and those taper into the start of the following week.

-Joe