QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Showers & storms, high 84

Tonight: Showers, high 65

Tuesday: Chances for storms, high 80

Wednesday: Isolated showers, high 82

Thursday: Afternoon showers, high 77

Friday: Storms return, high 81

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday afternoon!

Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to Central Ohio after a beautiful weekend. A low pressure center passes to our south, swinging in rain through the start of the week. More thunderstorms develop in the afternoon, but rain will stay steady all day.

More rain lasts overnight into the start of Tuesday. Chances for storms return for Tuesday evening as well. Temperatures start a gradual cooldown by the end of the week. For the middle of the week, we’re mostly looking at chances for an afternoon shower with temperatures in the lower 80s and upper 70s.

By the end of the week, even more rain and storms return along yet another low pressure center. The best chance for storms will be on Friday, but chances linger into the start of the weekend and by Sunday as well. Temperatures will also slowly increase heading into the weekend. By Sunday, we’re in the mid to lower 80s.

-Joe