QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Afternoon stray showers, high 77

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 58

Sunday: Showers & storms, high 75

Monday: Cloudy, stray showers, high 48

Tuesday: Sun & clouds, high 54

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high 67

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Saturday morning!

Some stray showers have popped up in some parts of Central Ohio this morning, but should taper off by the time the sun rises. Clear skies last through most of Saturday, but some rain returns for the late afternoon and early evening. Temperatures make it back to the mid to upper 70s.

Rain really picks up by the end of the weekend. A cold front rolls through on Sunday that brings a better chance for storms and showers starting in the late morning. Heaviest rain times in around the afternoon before we dry out a little more for Sunday night.

Lingering showers last into Monday. We won’t see much sunshine for the start of the work week as clouds hold tight. Temperatures will have take a hit from the cold front. We fall from the mid 70s on Sunday to the upper 40s by Monday.

Clear and sunny skies take hold for the middle of the week as temperatures rebound back to the 60s and 70s.

-Joe