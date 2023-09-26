QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers nearing, low 60

Wednesday: Storms & showers, high 75

Thursday: On/off showers, high 71

Friday: Clearing skies, high 76

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 78

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday evening!

Clouds have been pretty stubborn in our skies. We’ve remained mostly dry and a little cooler throughout the day. However, as the day has gone on, storms and showers off to our west have been making their way closer to Central Ohio.

A low pressure center will pass to our south in the next few days, but a lot of moisture around it will move into our area. A couple of stray showers move in past sundown on Tuesday, but more will be here to start of Wednesday. Throughout the day, showers will be a lot more present and a couple of thunderstorms could develop in the evening.

There is the chance that some storms on Wednesday turn strong to severe. Fayette, Pike, & Ross County are at a 1/5 risk of seeing stronger storms. The biggest concerns will be heavy rain, strong winds, and frequent lightning.

Scattered showers and a stray storm are still around for Thursday, but we’re finally dry again on Friday. Temperatures will have cooled down a bit from all of the rain. On Thursday, we fall down to the lower 70s, but we’re back in the mid 70s for Friday.

Another great weekend is on the way for Central Ohio. Plenty of sunshine returns and temperatures continue to climb up to the upper 70s and lower 80s. We keep the sunny and warmer trend going through the start of next week.

-Joe