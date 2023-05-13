QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Storms and showers, high 76

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, high 56

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, late shower, high 72

Monday: Clearing, mild, high 71

Tuesday: Warmer and sunnier, high 76

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 71

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Saturday morning!

Unfortunately, we couldn’t pull off another dry weekend for Central Ohio. Scattered showers have moved in to start us off for Saturday morning. A stationary front has stretched across our area, fueling more scattered showers lasting into the afternoon. By the afternoon, some thunderstorms could develop across the area as temperatures warm to the mid 70s.

Skies start to dry out by the evening, but clouds will hold tight. That will keep us a little warmer overnight into Sunday morning, dropping us to the upper 50s. Sunday stays dry, but cloudy throughout the day. Temperatures still make it to the lower 70s throughout the day. Enough moisture moves in to give us a stray shower for late Sunday evening into Sunday night.

Dry weather takes hold once again for most of the work week. We get a nice sunny stretch for the first half of the work week. Temperatures will bounce between the mid to lower 70s. By the end of the week, we’re pushing into the upper 70s.

Scattered showers return for Friday of this upcoming week, but start to taper heading into the weekend.

-Joe