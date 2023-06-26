QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Isolated showers, low 65

Tuesday: On and off showers, high 74

Wednesday: Sunshine returns, high 79

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 83

Friday: Few showers, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday evening!

Wet weather hasn’t left Central Ohio just quite yet. The low pressure center that brought the chance for severe weather over the weekend is still spinning in showers and isolated storms through the rest of Monday.

The low pressure center to our north will slowly move eastward in the coming days. That continues to funnel in a few showers and some isolated thunderstorms for the day on Tuesday. With the switch to northerly flow, temperatures will continue to get cooler in the mid 70s.

High pressure pushes in for the middle of the week, providing a brief little period of sunshine and dry weather. That starts to move out by Thursday, allowing some stray showers to move in. But, in that time, temperatures will start to climb back into the 80s.

Through the end of the week and by the weekend, temperatures will be back in the mid to lower 80s. However, we don’t manage to keep most of the sunshine. Scattered showers and storms return for Friday and the weekend.

-Joe