QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sct’d t-showers, high 87

Tonight: Isolated shower, low 67

Thursday: Stray pop-ups, high 80

Friday: Isolated shower, high 77

Saturday: Partly sunny, isolated shower, high 75

Sunday: Partly cloudy, isolated shower, high 76

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

We start the day dry, but we will be tracking scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, especially as we get into this afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center does have our entire state under a “marginal” 1-out-of-5 risk for a strong to severe storm, with wind damage being the primary threat. Highs will top out in the upper 80s with a muggy feel.

For Thursday, expect a few stray pop-ups, especially during the afternoon and evening. Not quite as wet as Wednesday, however. Highs drop back close to 80, and we do hang on to the muggy feel.

By Friday, humidity and temperatures start to decrease. Expect highs in the upper 70s Friday, with mostly cloudy skies, and just an isolated afternoon shower chance.

The weekend looks mostly dry, with the exception of a very isolated shower both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be mild, in the upper 70s, with more comfortable humidity. Expect clouds to gradually decrease throughout the weekend.

-McKenna