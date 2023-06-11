QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Storms and showers, high 79

Tonight: Rain, isolated storm, low 62

Monday: Clearing skies, high 71

Tuesday: PM storm, high 72

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high 80

Thursday: Some sun, PM storm, high 82

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A low pressure center off to the west will bring in several chances for storms and showers throughout Sunday. A warm front brings our first chance in the afternoon and a cold front brings a second chance in the evening.

Rain will start to pick up for southwest Central Ohio around noon and the early afternoon. Showers pick up and isolated thunderstorms develop around 3-5 pm for most of the area. We get a brief break in between the warm and cold front, but that second round moves in around 6-9 pm.

Parts of Central Ohio are under a severe weather risk for Sunday. Most of the area is under a 1/5 level threat. Southwest counties, including Fayette, Pike, & Ross County, are under a 2/5 level threat. We’re mostly concerned with gusty winds and heavy rain with this system. However, hail could develop out of these storms and there is the chance for an isolated tornado.

By Monday morning, there are still some very stray showers left over, but we see some improvements throughout the day. Skies begin to clear out and we get a couple glimpses of sunshine by the end of the day.

Nearly every day for the week ahead has a chance of seeing some wet weather. Stray showers are steady through Friday. Tuesday and Thursday have the chance to see some isolated storms return.

-Joe