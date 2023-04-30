QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Storms and showers, high 56

Tonight: Scattered showers, low 41

Monday: Widespread rain, high 43

Tuesday: Scattered showers, high 47

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, high 55

Thursday: Dry and cloudy, high 64

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Sunday morning!

We’ll struggle to get away from the wet weather over the next couple of days. A low pressure center over the Great Lakes is going to swing several rounds of wet weather into Central Ohio in the days to come.

Sunday will just deal with scattered showers. The first round will start in the morning and should wrap up by noon. Clouds hold tight for the rest of the day and we warm to the mid 50s. The second round of rain starts in the evening and we could see a couple of thunderstorms develop as well.

Rain continues overnight into Monday morning. Monday will see even more rain compared to the day before. The low pressure center dips slightly to the south, a little closer to us, and brings widespread chances for showers for the first half of Monday. Showers slowly taper through the day, but Monday will consistently be wet.

Cold air will swirl in from up north and chill us out to start off the new month. Monday will struggle to get any warmer than the low 40s.

We are trying to recover through the week ahead. Scattered showers still hold tight through Tuesday, but we start drying out by Wednesday. That leads to a mixture of sunshine and clouds by the weekend. Temperatures will push their way back up to the mid to upper 60s by that time.

-Joe