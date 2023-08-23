QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Isolated pop-up, high 88

Tonight: Sct’d storms, low 71

Thursday: Few storms, hot, high 94

Friday: Stray shower, high 90

Saturday: Clearing, nicer, high 83

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 79

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

We’ll be a little bit warmer today, as our southerly flow kicks in, sending temperatures back into the upper 80s with rising humidity. It will start to feel a bit more sticky out by this afternoon. Expect partly cloudy skies throughout the day, with just an isolated shower chance this afternoon. We’ll then be tracking a few scattered thunderstorms overnight.

This is the reason the Storm Prediction Center has Columbus and parts of our area under a 1-out-of-5 risk for a strong to severe storm. It is a low-end threat, mainly due to arrival timing and loss of heating.

Those storms mostly clear out Thursday morning, then we’re looking at drier conditions, outside a very isolated pop-up chance into the afternoon. Thursday will be HOT! It will be near, if not our hottest day of the year, with highs in the mid 90s, but “feels-like” temps running anywhere from about 101° to 109°.

We’re still hot Friday, with highs near 90, and feeling hotter. Once again, mostly dry outside of a stray shower chance.

Temps will then be much more comfortable into the weekend on the heels of a cold front. Expect highs in the lower 80s Saturday with lowering humidity, and upper 70s on Sunday.

-McKenna