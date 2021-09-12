Return of summerlike warmth

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly cloudy & warmer, low 66

Today: Breezy & warmer, high 90

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 67

Monday: Mostly sunny, hot, high 90

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, high 88

Wednesday: Chance showers and afternoon thunderstorm, high 84

Thursday: Clearing & warm, high 85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Sunday!

A much more summerlike patter returns today and into the workweek.

We’re starting off the day with a few clouds and a warm southwest breeze. This combination is leading to early morning lows in the mid 60s, which is about 15 degrees warmer than yesterday & almost 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

After a warmer start to the day, sunshine and a continue southwest breeze will help temperatures jump to around 90, which is about 10 degrees warmer than normal. Like yesterday, the breeze will be noticable with gusts reaching 25-30 mph.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a clear sky as temperatures fall to the mid to upper 60s.

This summerlike patter will continue the first half of the workweek with early morning lows in the upper 60s and highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees on Monday & Tuesday.

Tuesday night into Wednesday, our attention will shift to a cold front moving in from the northwest. This will bring back the chance for showers and afternoon thunderstorms. Despite the name though, we won’t see much of a dip in temperature. Highs Wednesday through the end of the week will reach the mid 80s, which is about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Have a great rest of the weekend!

-Liz