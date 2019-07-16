Remnants of Barry bringing rain & brief cool down

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain showers, some rumbles of thunder, heavy rain possible, low 73

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, on & off rain, heavy rain possible, high 83

Thursday: Partly sunny, high 91

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot and muggy, high 94

Saturday: Few clouds, hot and steamy, high 95

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Night,

It has been another warm day today, even with a good deal of clouds. Moisture from the remnants of Barry are moving into our area. On a positive note, they do have fair storm motions to keep them moving.

On a negative note, ahead of the remnant low, we could see some training of cells, and this could produce pockets of heavy rain tonight, and on Wednesday morning. Lows tonight will drop in to the lower 70s.

Wednesday morning will feature more numerous showers with heavy rain being the main threat. As the low moves across the northern part of the state during the day, we could see some thunderstorms popping up, but the rainfall coverage should also thin out during the day on Wednesday.

Temps will remain below normal on Wednesday, barely, and then will surge as the low moves away for Thursday. Thursday will still be rather cloudy, but we should be able to nudge into the lower 90s on Thursday.

Friday we will enjoy, or avoid the ample sunshine, that should help temps surge into the middle 90s on Friday with heat index values pushing above 105 degrees on Friday. The heat and humidity will be full on again Saturday with highs in the middle 90s with the heat index values topping 107 on Saturday.

Sunday finally a bit of a shift, will drop temps into the lower 90s, but we could also see some late day pop-up storms. A weak front will drop down Sunday night and into Monday, keeping scattered storms in the forecast for Monday with highs in the upper 80s.

By Tuesday a cooler high will try to nudge in and this will give us some breaks in the clouds and highs in the middle 80s by next Tuesday.

-Dave