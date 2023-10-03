QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 62

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, high 86

Thursday: Showers building, high 79

Friday: Rain, cooler, high 71

Saturday: Chilly showers, high 58

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday evening!

It has been a warmer than normal start to October! Temperatures by Tuesday afternoon had pushed into the upper 80s, around 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. As we go through the rest of this week, it will feel like the transition from summer to fall all over again.

High pressure off to our east has kept our skies sunny and clear for yet another day. At the same time, southwesterly flow around the high has brought in warmer air from the south. We’ll continue to see this setup through Wednesday, so temperatures will hold above 80 degrees. We do see a few more clouds develop as the day goes on.

Change is on the way for the second half of the week. A cold front out of the west will roll through and the cold air behind it is intense. We start with a couple of scattered showers later Thursday evening, with most of the rain from this front coming overnight into Friday. Rain chances will taper to an on/off chance on Saturday with drier weather by Sunday.

Temperatures behind this cold front will tumble. We’re starting to drop into the 70s on Thursday and Friday as the rain and clouds first start to move in. However, as the cold air catches up to the main line of the front, we’ll only reach the upper 50s on Friday with lows in the 40s. We stay that way all weekend long.

A little more sunshine moves in for the start of next week. Temperatures will still stay on the cooler side, but we will try to warm up just slightly to the lower 60s.

-Joe